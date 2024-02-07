Welcome to National Signing Day Part II!
Yes, this used to be the week for traffic when the February Signing Period was the only signing period. Even though it has been relegated to the 2nd signing period, there is still plenty to highlight and break down today.
This is a very exciting time for recruits, their family and friends, along with fans as tons of prospects sign today.
However, there are so many reasons that can cause ripples in a school's commitment list, where recruits decide to de-commit for various reasons and Army West Point is not exempt from that as well. For Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff, only this past week, Athlete Tai Atunrase de-committed from his initial verbal pledge to the Air Force Falcons and committed to the Black Knights.
However, as we stated during the Early Signing Period and it has flowed to this day, the 2024 Black Knights recruiting class is very solid …
... As such and from all of the prospects that make up the 2024 recruiting class, we are looking forward to all of today's signees making it official and GBK is headquarters, so keep it right here.
**We will continue to update this page as the prospects officially sign**
GBK National Signing Day Photo Gallery (photos forthcoming)
Let’s take a look at those prospects who have confirmed their signing or who have already signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2024 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes and photos.
Meet the Recruiting Class of 2024 - 2nd NSD Signees
ATUNRASE'S NSD COMMENT: “It’s bittersweet to be able to call WestPoint home. In terms of being anxious to take the next step doesn’t reside in me. I’m actually excited and ready to be a part of the Long Gray Line … an opportunity that many would die for. I consider myself blessed.”
REESE'S NSD COMMENT: “Yes, it feels great to be officially signed especially to this great program. Although I am a little anxious, it is a good thing because it will keep me on my toes. But overall i’m blessed to be put in this situation.”
GARRIS' NSD COMMENT: “I am exhilarated to get up to West Point and play for the Black Knights. I am not anxious at all, but I am extremely motivated to be part of the brotherhood and BEAT navy!”
FRANCIS' NSD COMMENT: “It feels great to be signing to play for the Black Knights. It’s truly an honor to be a part of this historic program, and I’m excited to start this new journey of my career.”
MOORE'S NSD COMMENT: “It is a great relief to be officially locked in with the Black Knights. Every day the dream to play college football becomes more and more real and I can’t wait to take the next step … Beat Navy!”
NWAWUIHE'S NSD COMMENT: “It feels great … I’m very excited for the next step and joining the brotherhood.”
STINSON'S NSD COMMENT: “It feels great and is an honor to be able to finally sign and be able to say I officially will be attending West Point. I wouldn’t say I’m anxious, just curious and excited to see what the future holds for me.”
BANKS' NSD COMMENT: "I feel relaxed and excited to become a part of the brotherhood at West Point it means a lot to me and my family. I am very anxious to get to West Point to start making an impact in the prep school and wherever else I can make an impact."
RYAN'S NSD COMMENT: "It does make me feel a little anxious, but I’m also very excited about what the future holds and I know that this will be a big moment in my life."
EDUFUL'S NSD COMMENT: "Personally I can’t wait to take the next step and play for the Army Black Knights."
MOSSS NSD COMMENT: "It feels great to be officially signed because all of the hard work you’ve put in has paid off to get you to the next level. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how this decision will affect me in the future, and seeing everything that it has to offer."
Early National Signing Day Part I
