What does the future hold for the Grevious Brothers?

In a perfect world, this past Sunday would have been the camp that Isaiah Grevious, and his younger brother Noah Grevious would attempt to make some big-time noise and hit that proverbial recruiting radar.



This was the Rivals Camp in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, previous commitments did not allow for the two up-and-coming prospects to showcase their skills … at least for that camp. Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: Prospects that are now on the radar “That was a camp that I was looking forward to,” declared Isaiah, who is a 2023 prospect and along with his brother attend Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, Virginia. “I plan on going to Recruit Nation in Charlotte NC, Linebacker U which is a three day camp also in Charlotte, along with camps at Wake Forest, Liberty, and Coastal Carolina.”

Neither player has an offer yet, but that could change sooner than later.

The 6-foot-0, 195 pound Isaiah is the class of 2023, where last season he switched back to rover/outside linebacker and averaged 8 tackles per game.

Then you have the 6-foot-0, 185 pound Noah, who is the class of 2024. During the 2021 season, he played receiver, slot and running back, but also played safety and corner on defense. The 2021 campaign saw him have 30 receptions for 950 yds and 14 touchdowns.

But according to Noah, he is currently hearing from ODU, William & Mary, and Liberty. “They visited our school and watched my film,” shared the student-athlete, who currently holds a 3.4 GPA, and is balancing recruiting, potential football recruiting visits and spring basketball. “I am in the middle of my travel basketball season,” he said regarding trying to schedule visits. “Some of it is based on my AAU basketball schedule, but it will be similar to my brothers.” When it comes to Isaiah’s recruiting, he offered this insight. “I am currently being recruited by Wake Forest, Liberty, Old Dominion University, James Madison University, William & Mary, Ball State and Towson University,” said Isaiah, who indicated that he has an upcoming visit to Liberty on April 1st.

Analysis - Summary: