News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 08:11:34 -0500') }} football Edit

What does top DB target Messiah Russell have to say about his Army offer?

Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
DB Messiah Russell has expressed high interest in Army West Point
DB Messiah Russell has expressed high interest in Army West Point

Compared to some other programs around the country, the Army Black Knights’ aren’t close to putting the finishing touches on their 2021 ... as they stand with just four commitments thus far.However...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}