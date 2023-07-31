Where does safety Gabriel Cash stand with Black Knights after visit?
When it comes to prospects stepping onto the historic ground of the United States Military Academy at West Point, along with taking in the state-of-the-art football facilities of the Army Black Knights … it would be hard to find anyone to say that they were not impressed with the venue.
Case and point would be safety prospect Gabriel Cash, who visited on Friday for the ‘Knight Vision’ recruiting event.
“Yes it was my first visit to West Point, and some things that stood out to me is how it really is a brotherhood … you could feel it in the atmosphere when you first walk on campus,” he declared.
“It exceeded my expectations. I was blown away by the facilities, after speaking with some of the players, and how the academy is structured between athletics and academics.”
“The discussions with me and Coach (Jeff) Monken were about how I like West Point and about potentially making it my new home for the next four years,” added the 6-foot-2, 187-pond Cash, who is Miami Norland Senior High School.
“Army is really high relative to my recruitment and coaches (Daryl) Dixon and (Danny) Verpaele made me and my family feel as if we were home.”
According to to Cash, who in 2022 had 46 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 16 PBU’s, 3 interceptions … he is confident that he style of play is ideal for Army’s aggressive 3-4 defense.
“I feel as if I can make an all-around impact,” he declared. “I feel as if my work ethic helps me be able to get put anywhere on the field and I can have an impact in the run game coming down in that alley or whether it’s me in the backend making plays on the ball.”
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow Cash’s recruiting throughout the balance of the summer, as well as his upcoming senior year, so keep it right here.
