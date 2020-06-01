 GoBlackKnights - Will 2021 Athlete Xzavier Barnes move quickly on offer from Army?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 07:25:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Will 2021 Athlete Xzavier Barnes move quickly on offer from Army?

2021 prospect Xzavier Barnes is looking hard at the Army Black Knights
2021 prospect Xzavier Barnes is looking hard at the Army Black Knights
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Xzavier Barnes is a 6-foot-0, 185 pound athlete out of Life Christian Academy in South Chesterfield, Virginia, who currently holds three offers, which include Saint Augustine University, UVA Wise a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}