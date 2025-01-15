Will OV lock down QB Seth Shigg’s initial verbal commitment?

The time is also winding down in the 2025 recruiting calendar. As such, there will plenty of OV activity at West Point
Will TE prospect Jackson Blanchard become Army's next 2025 commit? Come inside GBK for updates & highlights
If you want more than Tweets/DMs come inside for analysis, message board chat, previews, interviews, recruiting updates
The highlight of the 2024 season had to be winning the AAC Championship in Army’s first year in the conference.
Is talented RB Enelson Delva committed to the Army Black Knights? Come inside GBK for the latest.
The time is also winding down in the 2025 recruiting calendar. As such, there will plenty of OV activity at West Point
Will TE prospect Jackson Blanchard become Army's next 2025 commit? Come inside GBK for updates & highlights
If you want more than Tweets/DMs come inside for analysis, message board chat, previews, interviews, recruiting updates