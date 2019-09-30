News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 07:04:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Will Texas speedster pick-up an offer from the Army Black Knights?

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Dual sport performer, Joseph Porter out of Texas
Dual sport performer, Joseph Porter out of Texas (Rivals.com)

The last Army West Point prospect to hold dual offers from the football and track program was former Rivals 3-star recruit Kenneth Brinson and for anyone who follows Black Knights football, the Cam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}