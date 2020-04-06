News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 10:51:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Will this Florida running back become the Black Knights’ first 2021 commit?

Free GBK Trial until August 10th
Free GBK Trial until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Running Back Hayden Reed is high on Army West Point
Running Back Hayden Reed is high on Army West Point (Rivals.com)

Hayden Reed is a 6-foot-2, 208 pound running back out of Tampa (FL) by the way of Plant High School.Currently he holds offers from Army West Point, Bucknell, and Colorado State, with the former com...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}