After a disappointing loss to Tulane last weekend, the Black Knights headed to Bowling Green, KY with hopes of getting back on the winning track against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University. Unfortunately, the Hilltopper defense was well prepared for Army’s triple option and held the Black Knights to a season-low 137 rushing yards. The Army defense was unable to stop the Hilltopper offense led by QB Ty Storey who completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 140 yards, added 60 yards rushing and scored both of the WKU touchdowns as the Hilltoppers dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage. Here’s how it all happened:

First Quarter - WKU stops Army’s offense and scores to take a 7-0 lead

Army received the opening kickoff and ran three plays for 8 yards forcing them to punt it away. Zach Harding got off a 49 yard kick to the WKU 18. WKU picked up 4 yards on their first play but after two passes fell incomplete they had to punt it back to the Black Knights.

Once again, senior cornerback Elijah Riley had an all around stellar game (Danny Wild)

Elijah Riley fielded the punt on the 20 and returned it to the Army 25, but once again the offense picked up only 8 yards on three plays and had to punt it back to WKU. This time, WKU started on their own 30 and drove 77 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. The Black Knights let the kickoff roll go for a touchback and started on the 25 again. This time they picked up 2 first downs to the WKU 41 before time ran out in the quarter.

Second Quarter - Army struggles but stops WKU from increasing their lead on a missed FG.

Sandon McCoy picked up a first down to the WKU 38 to start the quarter but then Cam Harrison was called for unsportsmanlike conduct setting Army back 15 yards and WKU forced them to punt it away. Potter got off another good punt to the WKU 1 yard line to pin the Hilltoppers deep in their own territory.

Fullback Sandon McCoy in action (Danny Wild)

The Hilltoppers managed to break out of the hole, and moved the ball all the way to the Army 27 before the Black Knights held them on downs. Once again the Army offense was unable to gain any traction as they were held to 8 yards in 3 plays and had to punt again. WKU started on their own 19 and got as far as the Army 28 but a WKU field goal attempt went wide with seconds remaining on the clock and Army got off one play before the half ended.

Third Quarter - Hilltoppers FG increases their lead to 10-0.

The Hilltoppers received the second half kickoff and returned it to the 23 where they started their first drive of the half. The Hilltoppers drove to the 34 in 8 plays, and a targeting penalty on Jeremiah Lowery gave WKU an extra 15 yards to the Army 19. WKU picked up another first down to the Army 7 but then the defense stiffened forcing WKU to settle for the 3 point field goal. The Black Knights started their first drive of the half on their own 25, but once again, they were unable to move the ball and had to punt it away after picking up just 6 yards in 3 plays. WKU returned Zach Potter’s 49 yard punt to the 26, but a personal foul by WKU pushed them back to their own 13. WKU picked up a quick first down to the 25, but then the defense held them to negative 1 yard on the next 3 plays and the Hilltoppers punted it away to the Army 35. Army picked up 6 yards on two running plays, and then Kelvin Hopkins found Hobbs open for a 31 yard completion to the WKU 28. McCoy and Malik Hancock combined for another 13 yards and a first down at the 15 and Hopkins rushed for another 5 to the WKU 10 as time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Army misses a FG and WKU and Army trade touchdowns to end the game

McCoy rushed for 5 yards and a first down on the 5 to start the 4th quarter, but Hopkins was dropped for a loss to the 7 and after Hopkins missed on a pass attempt, David Cooper came in to attempt a short field goal but missed it wide left and WKU had the ball back on their 20 The WKU offense used 17 plays to drive the ball 80 yards for another touchdown while taking 9:25 off the game clock.

QB Kelvin Hopkins face says it all (Danny Wild)

With just over 4 minutes left on the clock to overcome a 17 point lead and avoid a shutout, Monken’s Black Knights went to the air. Hopkins completed 4 of his 9 pass attempts and added 20 yards rushing to get Army on the scoreboard. To no ones surprise, Monken attempted an on-side kick, but WKU recovered on their own 43 to begin their final possession with 1:39 left on the clock. The Army defense held WKU to 9 yards in 3 plays, but the Hilltoppers converted on 4th and 1 to seal the win.

Game Statistics Army WKU Total Yards 208

365 Pass Yards

70 140 Rushing Yards

137 225 Penalty Yards

2-30 2-28 1st Downs

10 26 3rd Downs

3-11 10-17 4th Downs

2-2 2-3 Time of Possession 21:53 38:07

1st Quarter

04:46 - WKU - STOREY, T. 1 yd run (MUNSON, C. kick), 11 plays, 70 yards, TOP 5:24 WKU 7 - Army 0

3rd Quarter

07:27 - WKU - MUNSON, C. 22 yd field goal 15 plays, 74 yards, TOP 7:33 WKU 10 - Army 0

4th Quarter

04:02 - WKU - STOREY, T. 1 yd run (MUNSON, C. kick), 17 plays, 80 yards, TOP 9:25 WKU 17 - Army 0 01:41 - ARMY - Hancock, Malik 8 yd pass from Hopkins Jr., K. (Hancock, Malik rush) 11 plays, 75 yards, TOP 2:21 WKU 17 - Army 8

Quick Stats

- WKU gained 225 yards rushing and 140 passing compared to Army’s 137 yards rushing and 70 yards through the air. - WKU averaged 4.4 yards per rushing attempt while holding Army to 3.8 yards per carry. - WKU won the Time of Possession, controlling the ball for 38:07 compared to Army’s 21:53 - WKU had 26 first downs to Army’s 10 - Army had 2 penalties for 30 yards and WKU had 2 penalties for 28 yards - There were no turnovers in the game