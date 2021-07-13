WR Josh Gary excited by offer from the Army Black Knights
Josh Gary is a wide receiver out of St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C.. As of yesterday, the 5-foot-11, 190 pounder picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights of West Point to go...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news