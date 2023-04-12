WEST POINT, NY – Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the hiring of Offensive Quality Control Coach Tristan Yeomans and Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Bielaniec.

Yeomans comes to West Point after serving as a special teams assistant at Charlotte in 2022.

In 2021, he spent one season as a graduate assistant coach/wide receivers/special teams coach at Nebraska-Kearney under newly hired Army offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher.

The Georgia native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Division III Defiance College in Ohio. He worked with the Yellow Jackets receivers in 2019 before switching to defensive line in 2020. Yeomans also served as the special teams coordinator during this time.

During his collegiate playing days, Yeomans was a long snapper at New Mexico Military Institute and the University of Kentucky (2016-19). He spent his freshman season at NMMI and then served as Kentucky's starting long snapper and holder for three years, appearing in 38 games.

Yeomans was part of teams that won 39 games and reached three bowls. That included the 2018 campaign when UK went 10-3 and beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

A long snapper on punts and the holder on field goals, he was perfect on 62 career holds. Yeomans was part of two-game winning field goals in 2016 as Kentucky beat past Mississippi State and in-state rival Louisville. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

He holds B.A. degrees in Finance and Management from Kentucky and a Master's in Business Administration from Defiance.

Bielaniec comes to West Point, after serving as the Director of Athletic Performance at Appalachian State (2020-22), overseeing the football program's strength and conditioning.

Bielaniec spent one season as the head strength and conditioning coach at Marshall in 2019 but previously spent one season as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at App State in 2018. That year, he helped the Mountaineers post 11 victories, win the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game and the New Orleans Bowl.

A veteran strength coach, Bielaniec has also previously served stints at Massachusetts, Tulsa and South Florida. In his five combined years at Marshall and App State, Bielaniec has been part of four bowl appearances, two bowl victories and one conference championship.

Bielaniec graduated from Central Michigan in 2011 with a degree in health fitness in preventative and rehabilitative programs and a minor in exercise science. He also earned his master's in physical education from South Florida in 2014.