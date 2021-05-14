2021 Army Black Knights Recruiting Class - Part I (Direct Admits)
It’s Almost Showtime!
Here are the members of the Army Black Knights 2021 football recruiting class, who will be making their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point as it is getting closer to what is commonly known as Reception Day (aka R-Day). Of course, there are several variables that could see this list change and we won’t know until the latter part of June, who has officially stepped foot on the grounds of West Point.
It should be noted that USMA R-Day is split over three days (26th, 27th ,and the 28th)
However, there is no doubt that Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff have assembled a top-tier recruiting class. For these young men, this is where the surreal becomes real or more specifically, where the transition from being a civilian to that of a new cadet candidate begins.
We are here to report on several levels of the aforementioned class, which will be broken down into a few categories.
The first group that we will be listing/reporting on today are those who we project to be direct admits (28), albeit a few still need to be cleared medically.
Those “few” are included in the list of direct admits, and if by chance they are medically DQ’ed, we will update the GBK audience in a later segment.
Then we will continue our 2021 recruiting coverage on Saturday, who have emerged from their 2020 stint at the United Military Academy Prep School (USMAPS), and who will be joining the direct admits that we just mentioned.
Then on Monday, we have an article on the high school committed players who will be making their way from the USMAPS.
As you can imagine, the incoming direct players’ emotions range when it comes to making their way West Point in June, as many have their emotional waters calmed by the Army coaching staff. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch up with several of this to hear what they had to say.
“I actually talked to my quarterback coach Cody Worley yesterday and he had asked me how my family and I were doing,” shared QB Gary Phillips. “Then told me that he had just got done watching my senior season highlights and that he was excited to see me soon. Which made me really excited to get to West Point in the next couple of weeks and start this crazy journey.”
For Shepherd Bowling, this what he had to say. “I spoke with Coach (John) Loose a couple of weeks ago before my track meet and we just caught up and he wished me luck in the meet, I’m probably going to get in touch with him again and see how spring ball went and if there’s any film or plays that I can just get my feet wet with in my free time. I’m honestly a little nervous, but in an exciting way. Ready to finally get up there and being my collegiate life and football career.”
“The last time I spoke to someone on the coaching staff was about a month ago, and it was with Coach (Brent) Davis, explained Lincoln Parker. “We really just talked about my future career at West Point and more than football, just my everyday life. I am not very anxious for my West Point journey, I am very excited and can’t wait.”
Chris Joines shared that he also recent conversation with the coaching staff. “I spoke with Coach (Keith) Gaither today and we just discussed admission things. I am very excited to begin my West Point journey and I look forward to competing the day I step foot in my first practice.”
“I spoke to Coach (Saga) Tuitele today over iMessage and we talk on the phone about once a week,” shared Will Jeffcoat. “We just catch up on things like how each other is doing and where my weight is at.”
Incoming safety Brandon Castro offered this insight. “I spoke with Coach (Brent) Davis last week, and we were catching back up from the previous week and how my track season ended,” said Castro. “Which then led to him talking about my future and what I can do to get recognized and potentially some playing time. At this point I’m just training to be in the best shape possible to show out when I get there and just have fun while taking care of business at the same time on and off the field.”
GBK’s List of Direct Admits
• Bo Kite
• Branson Owens (*)
(*) Direct admit, however does not have a Rivals.com football profile.
