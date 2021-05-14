2021 Army Black Knights Recruiting Class - Part I (Direct Admits)

Here are the members of the Army Black Knights 2021 football recruiting class, who will be making their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point as it is getting closer to what is commonly known as Reception Day (aka R-Day). Of course, there are several variables that could see this list change and we won’t know until the latter part of June, who has officially stepped foot on the grounds of West Point.

It should be noted that USMA R-Day is split over three days (26th, 27th ,and the 28th)

However, there is no doubt that Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff have assembled a top-tier recruiting class. For these young men, this is where the surreal becomes real or more specifically, where the transition from being a civilian to that of a new cadet candidate begins.

We are here to report on several levels of the aforementioned class, which will be broken down into a few categories.

The first group that we will be listing/reporting on today are those who we project to be direct admits (28), albeit a few still need to be cleared medically.

Those “few” are included in the list of direct admits, and if by chance they are medically DQ’ed, we will update the GBK audience in a later segment.

Then we will continue our 2021 recruiting coverage on Saturday, who have emerged from their 2020 stint at the United Military Academy Prep School (USMAPS), and who will be joining the direct admits that we just mentioned.

Then on Monday, we have an article on the high school committed players who will be making their way from the USMAPS.

As you can imagine, the incoming direct players’ emotions range when it comes to making their way West Point in June, as many have their emotional waters calmed by the Army coaching staff. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch up with several of this to hear what they had to say.