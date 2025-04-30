GBK Podcast - Host Joe Iacono with Guest, Radi Nabulsi UGASports.com

The topic surrounding the transfer portal and NIL, especially in college football is clearly not a subject that can be explained in a 30 minute plus conversation. Actually, the complexity relative to the subject seems to have magnified sense its inception and with several unanswered questions and for many, tons of concerns.

Needless to say, the portal, along with NIL segment of the process has been very alluring to college athletes, with agents, college general managers, and even parents in the middle of it all.

Yes, the climate of college athletics has changed dramatically to say the least.

In this segment of our GBK Podcast, we aren’t attempting to fix any problems that might exist … that’s not our job. However, we are excited to have our guest, Radi Nabulsi, Publisher UGASports.com | Rivals.com to chime in and share with us his insights and thoughts with GoBlackKnights.com's Podcast Host, Joe Iacono..

The irony of having such a guest, is that Radi’s Rivals.com site covers the Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC. The contrast between Army West Point and Georgia is an obvious one, and if you add to that, the Black Knights lost one of their key returning defensive starters in Elo Modozie to the Bulldogs, there is plenty to chat about.