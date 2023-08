In our GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 Series - Black Knights Defensive Backs by GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst, Gordon Larson … one of the younger players mentioned was rising sophomore Donavon Platt.

As noted by Gordon, the youngster out of North Carolina impressed in his 2022 rookie season, appearing in 7 games with 4 starts and 258 snaps. He recorded 19 Total Tackles and was credited with 1 Pass Defended.

During yesterday’s fall camp kickoff/post-practice press conference, GBK’s Joe Iacono (@GBKJoeIacono) asked Head Coach Jeff Monken about the progression, along with the potential of his young corner and here’s what the Army mentor had to say.