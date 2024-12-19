Independence Bowl: Army prepares for La. Tech

For many Army fans, last Saturday’s loss to Navy still feels raw, real and as if it happened just yesterday versus a week ago.

If you couple that with a newly designated Independence Bowl opponent in Louisiana Tech when the original team scheduled was Marshall, who had to pull out because of their lack of players … too many hit the transfer portal … oh boy. And while we are speaking about the transfer portal, only 24 hours following being taken down by Navy, star RB Kanye Udoh announced via social media that he has put his name in said portal … oh boy again!

And if you couple that with class finals, the Christmas break that will take players away from the academy from Thursday evening until flying and getting to the bowl game by mid-day on Christmas Eve …. there’s a lot going on for the coaches and players.

This afternoon Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media to discuss several topics including December 28th’s bowl contest in Shreveport, Louisiana.