 GoBlackKnights - A Walk To Honor with former Army Black Knight, Greg Washington
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 13:44:50 -0500') }} football Edit

A Walk To Honor with former Army Black Knight, Greg Washington

West Grads from left to right: Washington (05), Tracey Lloyd (03), former DE Keenan Beasley (05), Army LTC Chaveso “Chevy” Cook (04) & former RB Carlton Jones, who were in attendance at today’s ceremony honoring Buffalo Soldiers
West Grads from left to right: Washington (05), Tracey Lloyd (03), former DE Keenan Beasley (05), Army LTC Chaveso “Chevy” Cook (04) & former RB Carlton Jones, who were in attendance at today’s ceremony honoring Buffalo Soldiers
Joseph Iacono
GBK Writer

Yes, for Army football fans, Greg Washington is most commonly known for being a top tier middle linebacker during the tenure as a cadet-athlete at the United States Military Academy at West Point

Irony or not, Greg was a plebe (aka freshman) at, New York, on Sept. 11, 2001.

While tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, the former Army Black Knight, West Point Cadet and Army veteran has reached the final leg of his 1,800-mile walk across a several states with the mission to raise awareness of veteran suicide and preventive efforts.

Click Here: gregcwashington.com

The past couple of days, Greg has been on the campus of the academy with a sit down yesterday with the cadets, along with going on live with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, as the former middle linebacker completed his trek and yesterday afternoon … as historic Michie Stadium was finish line.

GoBlackKnights.com writer Joseph Iacono had an opportunity to catch up with Greg to discuss his mission and more.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}