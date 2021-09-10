A Walk To Honor with former Army Black Knight, Greg Washington
Yes, for Army football fans, Greg Washington is most commonly known for being a top tier middle linebacker during the tenure as a cadet-athlete at the United States Military Academy at West Point
Irony or not, Greg was a plebe (aka freshman) at, New York, on Sept. 11, 2001.
While tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, the former Army Black Knight, West Point Cadet and Army veteran has reached the final leg of his 1,800-mile walk across a several states with the mission to raise awareness of veteran suicide and preventive efforts.
The past couple of days, Greg has been on the campus of the academy with a sit down yesterday with the cadets, along with going on live with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, as the former middle linebacker completed his trek and yesterday afternoon … as historic Michie Stadium was finish line.
GoBlackKnights.com writer Joseph Iacono had an opportunity to catch up with Greg to discuss his mission and more.
