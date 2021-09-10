A Walk To Honor with former Army Black Knight, Greg Washington

Yes, for Army football fans, Greg Washington is most commonly known for being a top tier middle linebacker during the tenure as a cadet-athlete at the United States Military Academy at West Point

Irony or not, Greg was a plebe (aka freshman) at, New York, on Sept. 11, 2001.

While tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, the former Army Black Knight, West Point Cadet and Army veteran has reached the final leg of his 1,800-mile walk across a several states with the mission to raise awareness of veteran suicide and preventive efforts.