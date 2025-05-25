Post Graduation Ceremony: The End equals The Beginning

Yesterday at the United States Military Academy, the West Point graduation ceremony took place, as it marked the end of the cadets' journey and the beginning of their service as officers in the U.S. Army.

More specifically , the cadets are now second lieutenants in the Army.

Although the journey is really just beginning, they have experienced a foundation via their time at West Point that provided them with unparalleled leadership training, and the commitment to service that the academy instills in its graduates.

Amongst Saturday’s graduates,Twenty-five were members of the Army Black Knights’ football team.

Here are a few moments the newly minted Army Officers getting their 2nd Lieutenant’s bar pinned to their uniform or just the engaging moments surrounding the pinning.