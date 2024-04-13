Despite the uncertainty of how the weather would eventually turn out by kickoff time of the Black & Gold Spring Game … there was an obvious buzz from those in attendance, as everyone was anxious to get a glimpse at what the 2024 Army Black Knights would look like.

Well, for the most part, the weather (albeit slightly brisk) cooperated and those anticipating fans were not disappointed.

But before we get to the game itself, it was a very nice turnout of former players and grads, along with tons of football recruits (2024/25 commits, 2025 offered/un-offered prospects) and of course parents of players and recruits.

There were also those fans in attendance, who will be getting a double dose of Army West Point athletics because several fans will be taking in Saturday's Army-Navy men’s lacrosse game, which is expecting 10k to fill Michie Stadium for this segment of the rivalry between the two academies.

At quarterback, Bryson Daily started for the Black squad, while Dewayne Coleman led the charge for the Gold team.

Needless to say and coming out of the box, both Daily and Coleman looked good at QB. They ran the offense in the spread and under center and passed and ran the ball well.

On the first series for the Black team, Bryson's 1st quarter TD pass was to wide receiver Noah Short put their squad up, 7-0 and that’s how the initial quarter ended.

But for those observers who are familiar with the offensive weaponry of the Black Knights … they were probably scratching their heads and asking, where are the dynamic dual of slotback Tyrell Robinson (aka T-Rob) and running back Kanye Udoh.

In his post-game presser, Head Coach Jeff Monken pointed out that Kanye has an ankle injury and the Army mentor stated that he has held him out to heal. He also indicated that Kanye is the best fullback when he returns to action, but he was excited about how the young fullbacks played tonight.

And so were we and more specifically, Sophomore Jake Rendina, who started for the Black squad.

“Jake Renida has looked good,” said GBK Publisher Charles Grevious as the teams headed into the 4th quarter of the game.

And regarding T-Rob, the outstanding offensive weapon had a procedure after the season and the staff has held him out all Spring. We will surely keep an eye out on his progress and availability for the kickoff of the 2024 season.

When Daily and Coleman weren’t in the game, there was an opportunity to see what Zach Mundell, Mitch Bolden and Cale Hellums could do.

On one series in the 3rd quarter, Nellums has fumbled twice … although one of the plays was caused by a vicious sack on the QB.

Coleman returned to action and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Lloyd Benson, that hit the slotback in stride … perhaps the highlight of the game.

It was the closing of the 3rd quarter and both Daily and Coleman were still in game. However, in the final seconds of the 4th quarter, it was AJ Williams who hits paydirt to give the Gold team a 17-14 win.