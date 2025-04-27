Army OL Lucas Scott receives Mini Camp invites from Ravens and Giants of th

Army offensive lineman Lucas Scott has received Mini Camp invites from both the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

Scott’s first stop will be with the Ravens, whose camp is this weekend (May 2nd–5th) followed by the Giants camp on the weekend of May 9th–12th. Needless to say, if he is signed by Baltimore he obviously would not be a participant in Giants camp.

The 6-foot-3, 305 pound was a notable member of the Army Black Knights offensive line (aka The M.O.B.), who were the recipients of the Joe Moore Award “awarded annually to the best college football offensive line unit. The award is presented by the Joe Moore Foundation for Teamwork and they state that "The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit will annually recognize the toughest, most physical offensive line in the country, making it the only major college football award to honor a unit or group.