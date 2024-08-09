WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point offensive lineman Brady Small has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, an award presented annually to the nation's most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.

A native of Mt. Ephraim, N.J., Small is one of just four sophomores to be represented and one of five centers from the American Athletic Conference.

As a freshman, he started all 12 games at center, anchoring the Black Knights' offensive line. He became the first Army freshman to start in the season opener since 2017.

His high school teammate and now Army teammate, Kanye Udoh was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List earlier this week.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.



