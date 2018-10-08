Army commit & 3-star LB Spencer Jones is one to keep an eye on
Through various Texas publications, here’s a few tidbits surrounding Rivals 3-star linebacker and Army Black Knights’ commit, Spencer Jones.Prior to the season, the 6-foot-1, 215 pounder out of Aus...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news