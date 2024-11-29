Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 29, 2024
2025 Army commits anxiously looking forward to Saturday's Game Day
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Don't Miss Out On Our Black Friday Annual Subscription promotion - RIVALS24
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In