Army Football's AAC Home and Away Opponents Set For 2024 Season
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Today, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2024 season, which includes Army West Point football.
In 2024, Army will be playing in its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, joining as a football-only member.
The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors this week. The 2024 season will be the American Athletic Conference's second season with 14 teams. The updated schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each.
The full 2024 conference schedule including dates and times will be announced in February.
Army's 2024 Opponents
HOME:
UAB
East Carolina
Rice
UTSA
AWAY:
Florida Atlantic
North Texas
Temple
Tulsa
In addition to the eight AAC opponents listed for the Black Knights, Army will also play Air Force (date/location, to be announced later) and Navy (non-conference game at FedEx Field, 12/14/24), confirming 10 of the 12 opponents that Army will meet during the 2024 slate.
Notes on the opponents:
• UAB – Army is 0-5 all-time in this series series, last meeting in 2004.
• East Carolina – Army is 0-8 all-time in this series, last meeting in 2004.
• Rice – Army is 4-4-1 all-time vs. Rice, last meeting in 2019, a 14-7 Army victory at Michie Stadium.
• UTSA – Army and UTSA will meet for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the last six seasons. In 2023, Army defeated the Roadrunners, 37-29 at the Alamodome. Army leads the all-time series 3-1.
• Florida Atlantic – This will be the first-ever meeting between Army and FAU.
• North Texas – Army is 5-2 all-time in this series, as the two schools met in the 2016 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, a 38-31 OT victory for Army, which marked Jeff Monken's first bowl victory with Army Army and North Texas last met in 2017, a 52-49 North Texas win.
• Temple – Army is 6-7 all-time vs. the Owls, last meeting in 2017, a 31-28 OT victory for Army.
• Tulsa – Army is 0-1 all-time vs. Tulsa, dropping the lone contest in 2007, 49-39.
