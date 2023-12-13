Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.





WEST POINT, N.Y. – Today, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced the scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2024 season, which includes Army West Point football.

In 2024, Army will be playing in its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, joining as a football-only member.

Army Football to Join AAC in 2024

The scheduling model was approved by The American's athletic directors this week. The 2024 season will be the American Athletic Conference's second season with 14 teams. The updated schedule format calls for each team to play eight conference games, with four home games and four road contests for each.

The full 2024 conference schedule including dates and times will be announced in February.