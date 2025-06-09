Troy Nickerson Named Class of 1972 Head Men’s Wrestling Coach

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Director of Athletics Tom Theodorakis has announced the hiring of Troy Nickerson as the new Class of 1972 Head Men's Wrestling Coach.

Nickerson becomes the 10th head coach in Army wrestling's 104-year history.

Nickerson joins the Black Knights after 11 seasons at the helm at Northern Colorado, where he transformed the Bears into a consistent Top 25 program on the mat and in the classroom. He also oversaw the program's transition into the Big 12 Conference in 2015.

"Troy brings a championship pedigree, a proven track record of success on and off the mat, and a clear vision for the future of Army Wrestling," said Theodorakis. "His leadership and commitment to developing cadet-athletes aligns with the core values of the Academy. We are excited to welcome him and his family to West Point."

In 2023, Nickerson guided Northern Colorado wrestler Andrew Alirez to the NCAA 141-pound National Championship and a perfect 28-0 record. Alirez's win marked the university's first as an NCAA Division I institution in any sport. Alirez won Big 12 Wrestler of the Year honors that season and was a finalist for the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded to the top wrestler in the country and widely considered the Heisman Trophy of college wrestling.

This past season, Nickerson coached six wrestlers to the podium at the Big 12 Championships and sent four to the NCAA Championships, with Stevo Poulin (125 lbs.) and Vinny Zerban (157 lbs.) both earning All-America honors.

"It's an incredible honor to lead a program with the history and tradition of Army Wrestling," Nickerson said. "The opportunity to develop leaders of character while competing for championships is truly special. I look forward to building strong relationships with our cadet-athletes, alumni, and the broader Army community."

Over his tenure, Nickerson guided six All-Americans and 37 NCAA Championship qualifiers. His teams also excelled academically, producing 34 National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-Americans and 70 Academic All-Big 12 selections.

Prior to his time at Northern Colorado, Nickerson served as an assistant coach at Iowa State under Kevin Jackson and as co-head coach of the Finger Lakes Wrestling Club in Ithaca, N.Y.

A 2010 graduate of Cornell University, Nickerson was a standout for the Big Red from 2006–10, earning four NCAA All-America honors and capturing the 2009 NCAA Championship at 125 pounds with an undefeated 25-0 season. He was also a three-time EIWA champion and a five-time New York state champion at Chenango Forks High School, becoming the first to achieve that feat. Nickerson and his wife, Allie, are the proud parents of two sons, Gavin and Asher.

The Class of 1972, through a class gift and individual contributions endowed the head wrestling coach position in 2024. The fund supports the holistic development of Army Wrestling cadet-athletes.

Personal

• Hometown: Chenango Forks, N.Y.

• College: Cornell University, 2010

Coaching Career

• 2014–25: Northern Colorado (Head Coach)

• 2012–14: Iowa State (Assistant Coach)2011–12: Finger Lakes Wrestling Club (Co-Head Coach)

What they are saying about Nickerson

"On behalf of the NWCA, I want to congratulate Coach Troy Nickerson on his appointment as the head wrestling coach at Army West Point. Coach Nickerson has served our organization with distinction as NWCA President, and his leadership has been instrumental in advancing the mission of strengthening and growing the sport at all levels. Army West Point is gaining not only a world-class coach but a tireless advocate for student-athletes and the sport of wrestling. We wish him the very best as he takes on this important new role."

— Mike Moyer, Executive Director, National Wrestling Coaches Association

"As an alumnus, I could not be more excited to welcome Troy as our new head coach. Kevin Ward leaves behind a legacy of success and momentum, and I have full confidence that Troy will build on that foundation while pushing the program to even greater heights. I've known Troy for a long time and trained and competed with him in international tournaments. His competitive drive and leadership align perfectly with our warrior ethos. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. I am proud to welcome him to the Army Wrestling Family!"

— Phillip Simpson, Hall of Fame class of 2023, USMA '05 grad. Army's only three-time All-American as well as Army's only three-time EIWA Champion. 2005 AAA Award Winner

