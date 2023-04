As noted in GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst Gordon Larson’s article, Looking Forward 2023 - Army’s Running Backs (3/7), Senior Jakobi Buchanan appeared in 11 games with 5 starts and 209 snaps at FB last season. He carried the ball 81 times for 335 yards and 6 rushing TDs in 2022. He was the quintessential power fullback in the triple option, and we’ll be interested in seeing how Thatcher employs him in the new offense. Nebraska Kearney did not have a single RB who weighed more than 200 pounds listed on their roster last season; so making use of a 260-pound running back will be a new experience for Thatcher. The coaching staff believes that Buchanan is a more agile runner than we think. We did find that he was an All-Conference lacrosse player back in high school, which requires substantially more agility than we saw from him as a fullback.