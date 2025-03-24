GBK Podcast: Former Army INF Sam Ruta and his journey with the KC Royals

You might just being doing a double take as we bring you this addition of GoBlackKnights.com spring coverage. You see, it has zero to do with Army Black Knights football, but it is clearly West Point related.
Late last month Army West Point Baseball player Sam Ruta signed as a Free Agent (undrafted) with the Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and he is at currently Spring Training with the Minor League club.
On Sunday, GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono had the opportunity to catch up with the 2024 West Point graduate for an extensive time of Q&A, and the latest on his MLB journey.
Let’s listen in on what the infielder who is a product Yardley (PA) had to say.
GBK Podcast: GBK Host Joe Iacono & Army Grad (’24) & Current KC Royals INF
Sam Ruta's Brief Bio Via Army West Point Athletic Communications:
2024: Finishes his Army Baseball career as the leader in numerous program record categories, including career home runs (40), career total bases (434), career RBIs (187; also Patriot League record), career games played (212), career games started (tied for first, 207), and career walks drawn (tied for first, 142)…Had 15 home runs across the season, tied for most on the roster…Had a team-high 1.053 OPS and drew 50 walks, a mark that led both Army and the Patriot League in 2024…Was one of three players to start in all 54 games, and one of two to start each game at the same position (third base)… Finished season with a 25-game on-base streak…Named Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year and to Preseason Patriot League All-Conference Team…Was a Patriot League Second-Team All-League player…Began season on eight-game hitting streak and 10-game on-base streak…Named Patriot League Player of the Week on March 12…Became all-time program leader in career home runs and total bases
