GBK Podcast: Former Army INF Sam Ruta and his journey with the KC Royals

Former Army West Point INF Sam Ruta in action with the Kansas City Royals organization

You might just being doing a double take as we bring you this addition of GoBlackKnights.com spring coverage. You see, it has zero to do with Army Black Knights football, but it is clearly West Point related. Late last month Army West Point Baseball player Sam Ruta signed as a Free Agent (undrafted) with the Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and he is at currently Spring Training with the Minor League club.

On Sunday, GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono had the opportunity to catch up with the 2024 West Point graduate for an extensive time of Q&A, and the latest on his MLB journey.

Let’s listen in on what the infielder who is a product Yardley (PA) had to say.

GBK Podcast: GBK Host Joe Iacono & Army Grad (’24) & Current KC Royals INF

Sam Ruta's Brief Bio Via Army West Point Athletic Communications: