Army’s Football Future: 3-Star OLB & 2025 Commit, Max Phenicie

Advertisement

in other news

College Football 25 Sim -- Army Football versus Rice

College Football 25 Sim -- Army Football versus Rice

Simulation: Army Football is all set to return to West Point in front of the home crowd at historic Michie Stadium

 • Charles Grevious
GBK Post-Practice Video (9/17): QB Bryson Daily with GBK’s Joe Iacono

GBK Post-Practice Video (9/17): QB Bryson Daily with GBK’s Joe Iacono

On Saturday, the nation's leading rushing attack (Army) will enter their contest taking on the visiting Rice Owls

 • Joe Iacono
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference

Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talks with the media about last weekend's bye week and previews the upcoming home

 • GoBlackKnights.com
Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Rice Owls - (Game #3)

Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Rice Owls - (Game #3)

Army will attempt to remain undefeated as they host Rice on Saturday. Come inside GBK for our weekly feature, B.E.L.

Premium content
 • Joe Iacono
Official Army-Rice Game (9/21) Prediction Thread

Official Army-Rice Game (9/21) Prediction Thread

Army (2-0) returns home to West Point to host Rice University. The fan predictions are coming, so chime in with yours.

External content
 • GoBlackKnights.com

in other news

College Football 25 Sim -- Army Football versus Rice

College Football 25 Sim -- Army Football versus Rice

Simulation: Army Football is all set to return to West Point in front of the home crowd at historic Michie Stadium

 • Charles Grevious
GBK Post-Practice Video (9/17): QB Bryson Daily with GBK’s Joe Iacono

GBK Post-Practice Video (9/17): QB Bryson Daily with GBK’s Joe Iacono

On Saturday, the nation's leading rushing attack (Army) will enter their contest taking on the visiting Rice Owls

 • Joe Iacono
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference

Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talks with the media about last weekend's bye week and previews the upcoming home

 • GoBlackKnights.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 23, 2024
Army’s Football Future: 3-Star OLB & 2025 Commit, Max Phenicie
Default Avatar
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
army
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 0
Overall Record
2 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Temple
1 - 3
Temple
Army
3 - 0
Army
-13.5, O/U 45.5
Tulsa
2 - 2
Tulsa
Army
3 - 0
Army
Finished
Army
37
Arrow
Army
Rice
14
Rice
Advertisement
Advertisement