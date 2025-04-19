2025 Army Football Team Captains: Andon Thomas & Kalib Fortner

In today’s collegiate culture, one of the prevailing missing elements is the notable lack of leadership across the board.

So when you talk about Army Football at West Point, one of the foundational components is that of leadership. But it does start or stop with Black Knights football, but it ranges from every facet of the United States Military Academy and of course it aligns with the mission of West Point, which is …

… "To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and nation.”

So being named a leader among leaders is an extremely high honor, which is exactly what occurred today, as seniors Kalib Fortner and Andon Thomas were designated as the Army Black Knights 2025 Football Captains ... chosen by their teammates.



