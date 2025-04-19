2025 Army Football Team Captains: Andon Thomas & Kalib Fortner

DON'T FORGET TO ...
In today’s collegiate culture, one of the prevailing missing elements is the notable lack of leadership across the board.
So when you talk about Army Football at West Point, one of the foundational components is that of leadership. But it does start or stop with Black Knights football, but it ranges from every facet of the United States Military Academy and of course it aligns with the mission of West Point, which is …
… "To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and nation.”
So being named a leader among leaders is an extremely high honor, which is exactly what occurred today, as seniors Kalib Fortner and Andon Thomas were designated as the Army Black Knights 2025 Football Captains ... chosen by their teammates.
• Senior ILB Kalib Fortner is the most experienced returning player in this group with 26 games and 23 starts with 1,101 defensive snaps in 2023 and 2024. He was the second leading tackler in both seasons with 68 tackles in 2023 and 81 in 2024. He has 13 career TFLs, 4.5 Sacks, 3 Passes Defended, a Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery.
• Senior ILB Andon Thomas played only 6 snaps as a backup to Leo Lowin in 2023 but broke into the starting lineup at WILL at the start of the 2024 season and started all 14 games with 642 defensive snaps. He led the team in tackles this past season with 98, including 3.5 TFLs and 0.5 Sacks. He also had 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Thomas was recently named to the College Sports Communicators 2024 Academic All-American First Team.
