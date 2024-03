When Army Head Coach Jeff Monken decided to make a move surrounding the replacement of Drew Thatcher as the Black Knights offensive coordinator, which lasted only one season (2023) … Monken’s decision relative to Thatcher’s successor was a no-brainer.

“When you look at our staff and consider the options that we have, for under-center coaches, there aren’t a lot of people in the country doing it and some of the best coaches, coaching under-center option football are right here on our staff,” said Monken with confidence. “And Cody Worley is an outstanding coach and he’s been with us since the 2020 season. He’s done a great job coaching our quarterbacks and he called the game in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia and did a really good job for us … when we were going through the Covid season and Coach (Brent) Davis who was the coordinator at the time couldn’t travel to the game because of Covid.”

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Worley yesterday afternoon, as the very anxious and eager OC touched on several topics with the Black Knights being just one day from opening spring practice.