The Army Football Brotherhood Never Ends – Staying Connected Through Time

At GoBlackKnights.com, we understand that being part of the Army Football Brotherhood at West Point is more than just playing a game—it’s a lifelong bond built on shared sacrifice, discipline, and pride. We’re committed to honoring that connection long after the final whistle blows. One of the ways we do that is through our recurring virtual feature: “Where Are They Now?” These 3-4 annual segments give fans and fellow graduates alike a glimpse into the lives of former players—celebrating their journeys beyond the gridiron and the gates of West Point.

But because we can't highlight every member of the Army Football Brotherhood individually, we’ve created a special visual montage to bring everyone together. It’s our way of saying: You are not forgotten. You are not alone. You are forever part of this Brotherhood. This tribute will showcase former Army football players through a series of photos (As a player, as a cadet & as the men they are today). Once an Army Football Black Knight, always an Army Football Black Knight!

SPECIAL TRIBUTE

“Gary, I think most people miss what was so amazing about you. Your infectious and unique laugh galvanized people and made them feel welcomed, heard and possibly funny. But the truth is that you were not about happiness; rather, you were about peace and contentment. And you lived your life accordingly, better than anyone I’ve ever known. That peace and contentment projected onto those you cared for. Your fierce loyalty to friends and openness to everyone was a gift. Your drive and focus for Lisa, Whitney and Sydney are enviable. Your last words and charge to me I will live out: A struggle, to me, is the arrival of a problem or a challenge. To ‘Soldier Through’, to me, is to figure out the problem. And nothing feels better than when you settle yourself and figure out a solution.” Best Friend, Classmate & Teammate, John Thurman (Class of 2000)

PHOTO GALLERY: The Brotherhood Never Ends – Staying Connected Through Time