GoBlackKnights - Army West Point accepts a Bowl Bid to the 2020 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Army West Point Black Knights have accepted a bid to the 2020 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl to play against West Virginia of the Big 12 Conference on December 31 at 3 p.m. CT.

After the 9-2 Black Knights’ had their original bowl game cancelled due to opt-outs and not enough opponents available to fill the slot in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the opportunity became available for the Black Knights to fill an open slot in the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl, it was announced this evening.

“The men on our football team deserved this opportunity and we were not going to rest until we exhausted every potential pathway to a bowl game,” said Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “We are thrilled our guys will get to suit up one more time to represent Army West Point in the Liberty Bowl.”

The Black Knights are headed to their fourth bowl game under seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken. They are 3-0 in three previous bowl appearances.

Overall, the 2020 Auto Zone Liberty Bowl will be the ninth bowl game in program history.

Previous Bowl Appearances for Army Football

1984 – Cherry Bowl vs. Michigan State W, 10-6

1985 – Peach Bowl vs. Illinois W, 31-29

1988 – John Hancock Sun Bowl vs. #20 Alabama L, 28-29

1996 – Poulan/Weed Eater Independence Bowl vs. Auburn L, 29-32

2010 – Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl W, 16-14

2016 – Zaxsby's Heart of Dallas Bowl vs. North Texas W, 38-31 (OT)

2017 – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. San Diego State W, 42-35

2018 - Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston W, 70-14