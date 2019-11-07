News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 06:28:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Athlete Boaz Turner joins the Black Knights’ 2020 recruiting class

Athlete Boaz Turner has committed to the Army Black Knights
Athlete Boaz Turner has committed to the Army Black Knights (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Two days ago GoBlackKnights.com conversed with athlete Boaz Turner who confirmed that he had verbally committed to the join the Army Black Knights’ 2020 recruiting class.“It was tonight and I notif...

