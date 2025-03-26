GBK’s Post Practice (3/25) Video Interviews: Larkin, Matteson & Gemma

The Black Knights are back at it as the team heads into Week 4 of their spring practice sessions.
Following Tuesday’s practice on campus of West Point, GoBlackKnights.com Football Analyst Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with two players (Safety, Collin Matteson & DL Matt Gemma), who we anticipate making some noise this season and then we have 3rd in veteran safety, Casey Larkin.
Safety Casey Larkin
The senior Larkin is the most experienced DB returning with 14 starts and 672 defensive snaps in 2024 plus 1 start and 172 snaps in the 12 games he played in 2023. Larkin finished 4th in team tackles in 2024 with 51, including 6.5 TFLs, and he tied for the lead in Interceptions with 4.
Safety Collin Matteson
Staying with the defensive backfield, we have Matteson. The played in 11 games with 101 defensive snaps as a backup to DiDominico this past season. Matteson has 15 career tackles along with 1 Interception.
DL Matt Gemma
Moving to the D-Line, there’s Gemma. The sophomore and former Rivals 3-star performer made his much anticipated collegiate debut against Notre Dame and also appeared in the AAC Conference Championship game against Tulane and in the Independence Bowl for a total of 19 snaps in his plebe season. The 3 star recruit from NJ is still a work in progress and hasn’t made it into the statistics yet, but the staff expects him to see a lot more action in 2025, most likely sharing time at NG with Harris-Miller.
