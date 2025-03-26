GBK’s Post Practice (3/25) Video Interviews: Larkin, Matteson & Gemma

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In ... Come Inside GoBlackKnights.com

Sr. Safety Casey Larkin (20) celebrates after a 29-24 win against the UTSA Roadrunners at Michie Stadium last season (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

The Black Knights are back at it as the team heads into Week 4 of their spring practice sessions. Following Tuesday’s practice on campus of West Point, GoBlackKnights.com Football Analyst Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with two players (Safety, Collin Matteson & DL Matt Gemma), who we anticipate making some noise this season and then we have 3rd in veteran safety, Casey Larkin.

Safety Casey Larkin

The senior Larkin is the most experienced DB returning with 14 starts and 672 defensive snaps in 2024 plus 1 start and 172 snaps in the 12 games he played in 2023. Larkin finished 4th in team tackles in 2024 with 51, including 6.5 TFLs, and he tied for the lead in Interceptions with 4.

Safety Collin Matteson

Staying with the defensive backfield, we have Matteson. The played in 11 games with 101 defensive snaps as a backup to DiDominico this past season. Matteson has 15 career tackles along with 1 Interception.

DL Matt Gemma