Countdown to Army-UConn (9/18): Head Coach Jeff Monken meets with the media

Army is off to a 2-0 start for the 2021 football campaign and are back at Michie Stadium this Saturday to take on the visiting UConn Huskies.

Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media this afternoon to discuss last Saturday’s contest, the team’s upcoming opponent in UConn, player personnel and other topics.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say, along with Saturday’s highlights provided by Army Athletic Communications.