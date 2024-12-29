Army takes down La. Tech 27-6 in the Independence Bowl

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

Army QB Bryson Daily (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Two days ago during GoBlackKnights.com’s Joe Iacono one-on-one interview with LB Kalib Fortner, the talented linebacker chimed in how important it is for the seniors class to go out on a winning note. “It’s very important,” stated Fortner. “They’ve had an historic year here and those are a group of guys that I came to love and cherish playing with them. It will be awesome to send them out the right way … the way they deserve.” Well, that’s exactly what unfolded for the firsties on Saturday evening as they dominated their Independence Bowl opponent, Louisiana Tech, with a final score of 35-3. From the opening kickoff where the Bulldogs had the first offensive possession of the game, the Black Knights temperament was clearly on display from the opening series and throughout the game … meaning, shutdown the La. Tech offense. Offensively, it was a combination of QB Bryson Daily, RB Hayden Reed, Slotbacks Noah Short and Tyrell Robinson and of course they were lead by the M.O.B. up front.



On Army’s first series, they went 80 yards on 8 plays, capped off by Daily’s 30th touchdown of the season. On the next offensive series by the Black Knights, Reed muscled his way in off tackle to the crib (aka Touchdown) and Army had an early 14-0 lead with 1.28 remaining in the 1st quarter. The 2nd quarter was pretty much a duplication of the 1st, and It saw Daily hit pay dirt once again on a 21 play, 75 yard drive (12.21) and it was the QB’s 31st TD on the season, tying him with former Navy QB Keenan Reynolds on the list of most touchdowns in college football for a single season.

3rd Quarter

It appeared that the Bulldogs were going to come out and try to make a game of it, as they held the Black Knights drive, and subsequently Louisiana Tech put three points on the scoreboard as Army held a late 21-6 3rd lead. However, there was still some unfinished business by Daily, who hit senior tight end David Crossan on his first catch of the season on a well-executed play-action play and brought Army to the 3-yard line … 1st & goal. On the next play — you guessed it … Daily scored, which brought his season TD total to 32 on the season, as the Black Knights’ lead increased to 27-6.

Give credit to Louisiana Tech, who refused to throw in the towel. On their next possession from the Army 27 and 3rd & 2, Evan Bullock hit his receiver, Drew Edwards and down to the 2-yard line.

La. Tech WR Drew Edwards on the catch (Photo by Paul Karge - Imagn Images)

However, Army’s goal line defense answered the call and on 4th and goal, cornerback Jay Mayes made the INT in the end-zone and that is all she wrote.

Black Knights' CB Jay Mayes following his timely end zone INT (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

GBK's Joe Iacono Post-Game Analysis

Post-Game with Army players (Daily, Fortner & Reed) and Head Coach Jeff Monken

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Opening Statement “First of all, thanks for being here everybody on this late night after the ballgame. Really proud of our team. Our guys responded after a very emotional and difficult loss two weeks agon with just a great effort tonight. I thought our guys were ready to play. They took the field and were excited, prepared, and really played a hard football game. I’m proud of the accomplishments of our senior class just how they led this team to a twelfth victory and being able to play in a bowl game and win the bowl game. It was just a great experience for our guys. Appreciative to the City of Shreveport and the Independence Bowl. Just the hospitality that we’ve enjoyed here. Everyone was so welcoming to our team and always thanking us for being here. Greeting our players and just making our players feel good about being here and to play this game. This is a historic football game, historic bowl game that’s been around for a really long time. As the bowls and bowl season has grown this continues to be one of the oldest and most historic bowl game. To be able to play in this game and get a victory just finishes off the season on a positive for us. Obviously a big goal of ours is to win the Commander In Chief’s trophy and we weren’t able to do that two weeks ago, but we were able to win a conference championship in our first year in the league. I’m really proud of our seniors in leading us to that and they responded tonight with a twelfth victory. There’s not many teams in college football that have accomplished that and not many this year either, so being one of those really makes us proud. Proud of all our guys and especially these three guys up here. These are three really good football players. They all played a great game tonight and they had a terrific supporting cast. Our whole football team really played well and hard tonight.” On preparing for the game and Louisiana Tech’s new coordinator Tony Franklin “We hadn’t started to prepare for any opponent when we found out Louisiana Tech was going to play in the game. For one week we thought it was going to be Marshall but we didn’t look at any Marshall film. We were getting ready for the Army-Navy game. It wasn’t until the day of the Army-Navy game that the opponent changed. It didn’t change our preparation. We had just a couple of days to put together a gameplan and practice with our guys. We played a game on a Saturday, and we practiced on Tuesday and had a walk-through on Wednesday and another practice on Thursday. We were really starting to develop the gameplan as we went through that week. And then, we found out that they hired coach Franklin, so then we had to kind of spin our wheels again and look at some of coach Franklin’s stuff. So, we went back to some archives. We had played against him when he was the offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State in coach Woody’s first year with us in 2020. We went and looked at that and some of the other things he had done. Frankly, we looked at videos of the “Tony Franklin System” on the internet and tried to figure it all out. We didn’t know what we would see tonight. We didn’t know how much would be similar and how much would be different, but I’m really proud of our coaching staff. Coach (Nate) Woody does a tremendous job in how he prepares our guys but our players played really, really well and hard tonight. We had a couple of plays we gave up and they got in scoring position. We were able to hold them to two field goals and get a goal line stand. I thought that was just a great job by the defense in really a limited number of practices. For this game we had four practices and two walk-throughs that’s what we had in preparation. So, to be able to perform like we did on defense was a really good effort.”

Army Quarterback Bryson Daily On Fourth Down Conversions “That is just toughness by this team. We’ve done it all year. We are very aggressive on fourth down. That is just mental toughness. If we get close on fourth down we are going to go for it. Wish we would have the other one too. It was there. Really proud of the guys. They don’t flinch when those big moments come on fourth down.” On breaking Navy QB Keenan Reynolds single season rushing NCAA touchdown record “He was a great player. I’ve watched a lot of his highlights growing up. To be mentioned with great players like that and record books. I’m extremely proud of this team and unit and what we did this year. It is great to be in the record book with guys like that. “ On winning the Independence Bowl Offensive MVP “It is an incredible honor. I think like I said on all the records and any of that stuff it is really a unit award. Hayden (Reed) taking a lot of load off of me. He ran so well. It is great for this offense and happy to be playing with the guys I’m playing with”

Army Linebacker Kalib Fortner On End of Season “Lead this team very well. He set the bar very high for us. It is really awesome to accomplish a historic season. But coach said two weeks ago we lost so that is what we getting ready for this offseason”

Army Running Back Hayden Reed On breakout performance “It was an awesome experience for sure. I’m very glad to be a part of this brotherhood and send my seniors off with a win” On Independence Bowl record 21-play drive. “It definitely feels like forever when you're out there for 21 plays. That is what this culture is about. Putting your head down and being a tougher team and not getting tired. “ On Louisiana Tech's defense They are one of the most athletic defenses we have played all season. Respect to them.

Score By Quarter

Scoreboard 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final La. Tech 0 3 3 0 6 Army 14 7 0 6 27

Breaking Down The Score

Box Score Quarter Time Scoring Play Army La. Tech 1st 9:41 2nd& 5, at LT 15Bryson Daily rushed for 15 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 7 0 1st 1:32 1st& 10, at LT 12Hayden Reed rushed for 12 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 14 0 2nd 14:21 4th& 5, at ARMY 9Drew Henderson kicked a 27-yard field goal 14 3 2nd 2:00 ARMY1st& 8, at LT 8Bryson Daily rushed for 8 yard touchdown (Trey Gronotte made PAT) 21 3 3rd 2:17 4th& 22, at ARMY 26Drew Henderson kicked a 44-yard field goal 21 6 4th 15:00 1st& 3, at LT 3Bryson Daily rushed for 3 yard touchdown (2pt attempt failed, Hayden Reed run) 27 6 FINAL 27 6

The Smiles & Trophy say it all! (Photo by Paul Karge - Imagn Images)

NOTABLES:

• QB Bryson Daily rushed for his 32nd TD on the season, which ties him with Devin Singletary and right behind Montee Ball (33) and leader Barry Sanders (37) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season (FBS). His TD mark is also the most by a QB in FBS history.