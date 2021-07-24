DB prospect Carlo Thompson talks Army offer and interest
Carlo Thompson is a talented defensive back prospect who holds offers from several schools including Furman, Navy, Brown and most recently Army, amongst a few others.
And when I say most recently relative to the Army offer, it was actually yesterday (7/23) that the Black Knights officially extended their offer.
“The offer became official through Coach (Keith) Gaither the wide receiver coach who also handles recruiting for the area,” shared the cornerback/safety, who is out of Richmond (VA) Varina High School.
“Army has been in contact with me for almost 2-months and throughout the process we’ve just stayed in contact getting a true feel for each other.”
“When he (Gaither) called I actually just had got finished with a camp/visit at JMU, so seeing his name pop up definitely surprised me.”
“As soon it answered he let me know how him, the defensive coordinator (Nate Woody) who was on vacation, and head coach (Jeff Monken) watched and loved my film and from there it was pretty straight forward with congratulating me with the offer,” added the 6-foot-0, 175 pounder. “We’ve gotten on phone calls before, but this time I kind of just had a gut feeling about it.”
According to Thompson, he is aware of the Black Knights top tier defense, which actually lead the nation in Total Defense in 2020, and he feels that he readily fit into their scheme.
“I definitely see my play style fitting extremely well because I’m an aggressive downhill DB myself … also it’s a similar scheme to what we run down at Varina High School,” he explained. “With Army coming into the picture and knowing what they have to offer, I will definitely have a decision to sit and think about it.”
“By the way, after congratulating me on the offer, Coach Gaither informed me on “Knight on the Hudson” July 30th and we’ve confirmed that me and the family will be up to West Point next Friday … Go Army!”
This past season, Thompson and his teammates played only six games, where he recorded 28 total tackles; 7 TFLs; 2 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; 4 INT and 1 fumble recovery.
Thompson who also plays basketball and runs track for Varina, will see his 2021 football campaign kick-off on August 27th.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?
• Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel