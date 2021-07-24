DB prospect Carlo Thompson talks Army offer and interest

Carlo Thompson is a talented defensive back prospect who holds offers from several schools including Furman, Navy, Brown and most recently Army, amongst a few others.

And when I say most recently relative to the Army offer, it was actually yesterday (7/23) that the Black Knights officially extended their offer.

“The offer became official through Coach (Keith) Gaither the wide receiver coach who also handles recruiting for the area,” shared the cornerback/safety, who is out of Richmond (VA) Varina High School.

“Army has been in contact with me for almost 2-months and throughout the process we’ve just stayed in contact getting a true feel for each other.”

“When he (Gaither) called I actually just had got finished with a camp/visit at JMU, so seeing his name pop up definitely surprised me.”

“As soon it answered he let me know how him, the defensive coordinator (Nate Woody) who was on vacation, and head coach (Jeff Monken) watched and loved my film and from there it was pretty straight forward with congratulating me with the offer,” added the 6-foot-0, 175 pounder. “We’ve gotten on phone calls before, but this time I kind of just had a gut feeling about it.”