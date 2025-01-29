2025 Athlete/QB & Army commit Stroman Bridges chimes in on his OV

Top Tier Offensive Line commit Ben Konopka is more than ready to get his Army West Point career started
From our perspective, defensive end commit Sam Hayward’s best football days are ahead of him. Come inside for more
Senior Guard Bill Katsigiannis entered West Point direct from Katy, TX in 2021 with a Rivals rating of 5.2.
QB Blake Owen is Army West Point bound. Come inside GBK for the latest along with the highlights
Army HC Jeff Monken and the Black Knights head into the 2nd weekend in January with a star-studded recruiting weekend
Top Tier Offensive Line commit Ben Konopka is more than ready to get his Army West Point career started
From our perspective, defensive end commit Sam Hayward’s best football days are ahead of him. Come inside for more
Senior Guard Bill Katsigiannis entered West Point direct from Katy, TX in 2021 with a Rivals rating of 5.2.