Reynolds : It’s been a great journey man. Starting from the scout team my freshman year and work my way up the depth charts ... it’s been a process, but I’m going to work hard and put myself in the best position to get ready for the fall camp.

GBK: Looking back on your Army football career, how would you summarize the first three years as a Black Knight?

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to have a Q&A with the Reynolds after Thursday’s after practice, so let’s take a look.

As mentioned in our GBK Spring Preview - Defensive Backs article, the 5-foot-10, 185 pounder is not the most physically gifted of the defensive backs, but his experience makes him a great man to have in reserve. He has appeared in 22 games in the past two seasons with 8 starts in 2017 due to injuries and other problems in the defensive backfield. He has 28 career tackles and 1 interception. As most fans know, he also returned punts last year.

Senior Mike Reynolds is just one day away from closing out his last Annual Black & Gold Spring game, which will take place Friday evening.





GBK: Can you share with the fans what you anticipate your role being coming into the 2018 season, and where have you spent the most time during the spring ... cornerback or safety?

Reynolds: I’ve just been working as a corner. But as far as the fall camp, I’m not sure what I will be doing right now, but I’ve been rolling back and forth with the 1’s and 2’s. And whatever the coaches ask me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.





GBK: Most observers feel that this year’s secondary is the strength of the defense. Can you talk about the camaraderie between the members of the DB group and is there one particular player that you are most close with?

Reynolds: Absolutely. Me and Jaylen [Sharpe] are the only rising seniors. We went to the prep together and we’ve been best friends since.

As for as the secondary, everyone in the room, we are all athletes, we all can compete, we come out each day at practice and compete against each other. We’ve got a lot of experience in the room, which will be very helpful going into the fall.







GBK: For the fans that may not know the other side of Mike Reynolds ... when you are not playing ball and studying hard at the academy, what do you enjoy doing in your down time?

Reynolds: My down time, I like spending time with my friends and playing a little ‘FortNite’ {laughing}.





GBK: Final question. What is your major and where do you see yourself 5-years from now?

Reynolds: I’m a Business Management major. As far as right now, I see myself in the Army and try to see what the Army does for me and go from there.