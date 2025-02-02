The Army Black Knights, who finished the 2024 season ranked No. 19 nationally … are still hard at work, as Head Coach Jeff Monken and his coaching staff are putting the final touches on their 2025 recruiting class, with in-school visits, along with several January official visits by prospects to West Point.
As such, I would like to take this time to introduce the newest member of our GBK team, Curtis Harris Jr..
Curtis graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics.
“I have been an avid Army fan since birth. In fact, I have missed in total around 4-6 games throughout my life that were played at Michie Stadium when I was a kid.”
Those that follow the recruiting segment of the Army football program, it is very clear that it is an overwhelming part of the success of the program, but each recruiting class is at least 3-4 times larger than other programs across the country with the exception of the other academies.
As such, look for Curtis to join A.M. Allan in our GBK recruiting coverage as we head into the balance of the “off-season”, whereby initially he will make his mark with at least 1-2 recruiting articles per week.
“I am excited to be working with the GBK team by specifically catering to the recruitment element of Army football,” shared Harris.
Welcome Curtis Harris Jr. to GoBlackKnights.com
