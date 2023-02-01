Perhaps some of the traditional National Signing Day lusters have worn off because of the Early Signing Period. But for the Black Knights and the size of the recruiting classes … the February 1st date could be called, ‘Signing Day Part II’. And yes, there are a few top-tier prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. So yes, we anticipate NSD drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, and more throughout the day. So keep it right here on GoBlackKnights.com (aka Army Football NSD Central)

GBK National Signing Day Commitment Articles

GBK National Signing Day (2/1) Photo Gallery

Let’s take a look at those prospects who have signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2023 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes.

Meet The Newest Members Of The Recruiting Class of 2023

"I’m so excited to be a part of the brotherhood. I know that this choice will set me up for life and develop me into a better person. I’m excited to be challenged in the classroom, on the field, and on the track at West Point. I thank God for this great opportunity."

"I am excited to sign my letter of intent and make it official. I’ve always dreamed about playing high-level Division I football and I get to make that happen. I really look forward to my time at West Point because I feel like it will make me the best version of myself."

"It feels great signing with WestPoint, and it’s really a dream come true. Personally, I don’t think I’m very anxious because I feel that I’ve prepared myself for the next step."

"It’s just a really great feeling to be signing and ready to roll. Knowing that the next time I put on a helmet and jersey I’ll be wearing Black and Gold is just really amazing to think about and a dream come true."

“I’m extremely happy and excited to officially be a Black Knight. Of course, there are some nerves with a change and decision this big. But I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this place is where I belong. Not only to develop as a player but as a person and a leader.”

"I feel great. I believe I’m headed right where God wants me to be. Therefore I’m feeling more excited to be joining the Brotherhood more than anything."

"It feels great to end the recruiting process, it’s long and sometimes stressful. I’m really excited to get up to West Point and start working with the guys from the ‘23 class."

'It feels great to be a Black Knight. This decision is something that I have discussed with friends and family and we all think that I made a great decision. Entering this new chapter in my life I do not feel nervous or anxious. I can not wait to get back on the grind and be a part of the Brotherhood."

"It feels great to be officially signed and I am excited to overcome the challenges of being a cadet and a football player at West Point."

"It feels amazing. It's such an honor to have the opportunity to attend and play football for such a historic and prestigious university. I am a little nervous as it's so far from home, but the brotherhood is strong. I really enjoyed my visit last weekend and my meetings with all the coaches. I loved the whole campus atmosphere and especially the bond the football team had with each other and the coaches. It's definitely the right place for me. GO ARMY beat navy."

"I would say that I’m very excited to be signing with Army West Point. I wouldn’t say that I’m nervous or anxious since I know West Point is the right place for me."

"It still feels surreal that I’ll be on the other side of the country playing ball and going to school but I’m excited to get there and take the next step."

"It feels great to be officially signed. Speechless is really the way I feel. I’m ready to take that next step in my life and I’m ready to take on whatever challenges come my way. You shouldn't be nervous if you picked the right place and West Point was the right place for me."

"Easiest decision I’ve ever made."

"It feels great to sign and join the Brotherhood. I’m ready to get to work and be a part of America's Team."

"I’m extremely glad to know that the hard work and dedication finally paid off! READY FOR THE BROTHERHOOD, ever since I stepped on the field, I fell in love with the game. Army West Point is no joke, they’re dedicated and strive for greatness. But I can similarly relate to my school the hard work and commitment to play the game. I can't wait to be a part of something legendary ... Beat Navy."

"It’s exciting and I can’t wait to join the brotherhood,"

"I think there is naturally a little anxiousness when it comes to signing. But that feeling is overcome by a lot of excitement for this new journey."

"I’m excited about signing. I am a little nervous about West Point. But overall just looking forward to the opportunity."

"It feels great. This is something that I have been working towards since I was a little kid. It is exciting to reach this accomplishment, but it's only the beginning."