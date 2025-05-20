GBK Coach Speaks: Jackson sees 3-Star QB Sammy Dunn ‘as a perfect match’

It appears that the Army Black Knights are emerging with 2026 CB Keyshaun Birks. Come inside GBK for more
This was reported on GBK's The 12th Knight message board last week, but UVA officially announced it today
When you talk about the reputation of the Black Knights’ defense ... Linebackers are synonymous with the success
2026 linebacker prospect Jackson Arnold has verbally committed to the Army Black Knights of West Point
When it comes to Army's recruiting, we are only at the mid-part of May, yet there has been plenty of activiity
It appears that the Army Black Knights are emerging with 2026 CB Keyshaun Birks. Come inside GBK for more
This was reported on GBK's The 12th Knight message board last week, but UVA officially announced it today
When you talk about the reputation of the Black Knights’ defense ... Linebackers are synonymous with the success