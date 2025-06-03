Getting Ready for Army Football 2025

... WATCH and SUBSCRIBE (FREE) the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com to our YouTube channel

Army Spring Football is officially in the rearview mirror, the 2025 schedule is out, and the senior class of the 2024 squad has graduated. That means it's time to turn our full attention to Army Football 2025!

Now, if we’re being honest, here at GBK we've never stopped thinking about the upcoming season—but sometimes it's worth reminding fans of the content we've already rolled out to keep everyone in the loop.

Some key features, previews, and updates have already been published right here on GoBlackKnights.com. We’re bringing them back to the forefront, just in case you missed them—or need a quick refresher.

Bottom line: It’s time to shift into prep mode. The countdown is on, and kickoff is closer than you think... August 29th is coming fast.

Let’s Go, Army Fans!