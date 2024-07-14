GBK Photo Gallery: The Arrival of the 2024 USMAPS Bound Army Black Knights
As we noted in our earlier segment (Part III - 2024 Army Black Knights Recruiting Class - USMAPS Bound) ), which is GBK’s final feature of our three-part series covers the Army Black Knights’ 2024 recruiting class.
Well, many of the aforementioned USMAPS-bound players are making their way on the grounds of West Point, while some are already on campus.
Either way, we will continue to post photos to the gallery as the Black Knights’ coaching staff, as does the football fanbase, welcome these young men to the Army football brotherhood.
NOTABLE:
R-Day Timeline (7/15) - Cadet Candidates
• 7:30am-12:00pm: Cadet Candidates bused to USMAPS … Begin in processing and R-Day Operations @ USMAPS
• 12pm-1:00pm: Lunch
• 1:00pm-5pm: Cadet Candidates complete R-Day Operations and Drill and Ceremony
• 5:00pm-5:30pm: Cadet Candidates conduct final Oath Ceremony Rehearsals
• 5:30pm: Oath Ceremony at the United States Military Academy Prep School Football Field
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel