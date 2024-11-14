GBK Podcast: Army West Point Culture vs. NIL/Transfer Portal Culture

The Army Black Knights are currently ranked No. 16 in the country. And when it comes to the success of this year's team, it has not been an overnight success story. Part of that success comes from the building and maturation of players in a system that they have been engaged to for 4-5 years, along with a quality coaching staff who embellishes their development with the system over that period of time. Hence, the consistency on the various platforms has netted positive results during the Jeff Monken Era.

Conversely, the collegiate football culture outside of the walls of West Point has changed drastically with the introduction of the Transfer Portal and the NIL.

There are so many variables that are involved, which of course has led to so many voices that point to the pros and cons of this new variable of “student-athlete” or amateur/college athletics vs. professional sports.

Here on the GoBlackKnights.com Podcast hosted by Joe Iacono, we are fortunate to have two guests, who will share their perspectives on the topic.

As such, we are excited to have Army West Point Athletic Director, Mike Buddie, along with Kennington Smith who is the Alabama beat writer/SEC at-large reporter at The Athletic, but who has also covered the Big Ten while covering the Iowa Hawkeyes. He is a multi-time award winner in feature writing, enterprise reporting and podcasting and is a University of Georgia alumnus. By the way, you just might have caught him on with SEC's Paul Finebaum.

Let’s Check Out The Conversation …