



It was back on 8/2/2021 that local product Brady Small out of Richland (NJ) Saint Augustine Prep committed to the Army Black Knights as part of the impressive 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-0, 309-pounder, whose initial stop after high school was the USMAPS .

Ironically, Small was recruited as a defensive tackle but was switched to center at the prep school.

As such, he has now accomplished something that most freshmen dream of in their first year of college ball.

You may be asking, what is that? We are glad that you asked. Not only has the product of the Garden State made the traveling (one of four freshmen) as the Black Knights take on the Warhawks of the University of Louisiana-Monroe … but Small has won the starting job at center.

GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with #51 after today’s practice session, so let's follow the one-on-one.