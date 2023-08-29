News More News
Army Black Knights' Two-Deep Depth Chart vs. ULM

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knights
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knights (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Related GBK Article: 2023 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview - Game #1): ULM - (8/29)

On Saturday, the Army Black Knights will kick off their 2023 football campaign, as they head on the road to Monroe, LA to take on the Warhawks of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

There are still tons of unanswered questions coming out of fall camp, especially around personnel and the competition surrounding player personnel.

However, here’s the official Army Black Knights’ depth chart (2-deep) for Saturday's contest.

The Offense

Look for RBs Rile and Buchanan to make some noise on Saturday
Look for RBs Rile and Buchanan to make some noise on Saturday (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
"The O"
Position Player  Player Player

LT

77 JORDYN "Boobie" LAW (6-4, 305)

75 David Hayward (6-4, 280)

LG

68 JACKSON FILIPOWICZ (6-3, 295)

62 Sam Barczak (6-2, 305

C

51 BRADY SMALL (6-0, 309)

64 Beau Lombardi (6-2, 300)

RG

60 CONNOR FINUCANE (6-4, 315)

65 Lucas Scott (6-3, 305)

RT

78 SHAYNE BUCKINGHAM (6-4, 305)

70 David Hoyt (6-4, 315)

QB

13 BRYSON DAILY (6-0, 215)

10 Dewayne Coleman (5-10, 195)

2 Larry Robinson (5-10, 189)

RB

RB 22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)

Hayden Reed (6-0, 215)

RB

33 JAKOBI BUCHANAN (6-0, 255)

32 Tyson Riley (6-2, 255)

WR

WR 3 AY'JAUN MARSHALL (5-11, 185)

15 Noah Short (6-0, 190)

WR

11 ISAIAH ALSTON (6-4, 195)

2 Veshe Daniyan (6-1, 195)

WR

80 LIAM FORTNER (6-1, 205)

87 Casey Reynolds (6-2, 195)

TE

88 JOSH LINGENFELTER (6-3, 250)

85 David Crossan (6-3, 250)
"The D"
Position  Player Player Player

DL

99 CHRIS FREY (6-5, 265)

92 Jack Latore (6-5, 280)

NT

95 KYLE LEWIS (6-3, 280)

96 Darius Richardson (6-2, 300)

DL

52 AUSTIN HILL (6-1, 255)

44 Nathaniel Smith (6-3, 265)

OLB

91 TREY SOFIA (6-6, 240)

49 Jackson Powell (6-0, 237)

OLB

7 JIMMY CIARLO (6-2, 220)

23 Chance Keith (5-11, 200)

ILB

31 LEO LOWIN (6-1, 210)

54 Camden O'Gara (6-0, 225)

ILB

45 SPENCER JONES (6-1, 225)

53 Kalib Fortner (6-1, 220)

CB

4 JABARI MOORE (5-11, 191)

16 Damon Washington (5-11, 195)

CB

10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185)

2 Bo Nicolas-Paul (5-11, 180)

SS

26 QUINDRELIN HAMMONDS (6-0, 188)

9 Aaron Bibbins (6-1, 194)

FS

6 MAX DIDOMENICO (6-0, 215)

20 Casey Larkin (6-0, 195)
Maretzki (pictured) or Talley?
Maretzki (pictured) or Talley? (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Special Teams
Position  Player Player Player

P

82 COOPER ALLAN (6-2, 214) OR

19 BILLY BOEHLKE (6-0, 196)

K

94 COLE TALLEY (6-0, 205) OR

15 QUINN MARETZKI (5-10, 195)

LS

67 COLE McCUTCHEON (5-11, 205)

Austin Hill (6-1, 255)

KR

22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)

Cameron Jones/Bo Nicolas-Paul

PR

10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185)

Jabari Moore (5-11, 191)

