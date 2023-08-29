Army Black Knights' Two-Deep Depth Chart vs. ULM
On Saturday, the Army Black Knights will kick off their 2023 football campaign, as they head on the road to Monroe, LA to take on the Warhawks of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
There are still tons of unanswered questions coming out of fall camp, especially around personnel and the competition surrounding player personnel.
However, here’s the official Army Black Knights’ depth chart (2-deep) for Saturday's contest.
The Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
LT
|
77 JORDYN "Boobie" LAW (6-4, 305)
|
75 David Hayward (6-4, 280)
|
LG
|
68 JACKSON FILIPOWICZ (6-3, 295)
|
62 Sam Barczak (6-2, 305
|
C
|
51 BRADY SMALL (6-0, 309)
|
64 Beau Lombardi (6-2, 300)
|
RG
|
60 CONNOR FINUCANE (6-4, 315)
|
65 Lucas Scott (6-3, 305)
|
RT
|
78 SHAYNE BUCKINGHAM (6-4, 305)
|
70 David Hoyt (6-4, 315)
|
QB
|
13 BRYSON DAILY (6-0, 215)
|
10 Dewayne Coleman (5-10, 195)
|
2 Larry Robinson (5-10, 189)
|
RB
|
RB 22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)
|
Hayden Reed (6-0, 215)
|
RB
|
33 JAKOBI BUCHANAN (6-0, 255)
|
32 Tyson Riley (6-2, 255)
|
WR
|
WR 3 AY'JAUN MARSHALL (5-11, 185)
|
15 Noah Short (6-0, 190)
|
WR
|
11 ISAIAH ALSTON (6-4, 195)
|
2 Veshe Daniyan (6-1, 195)
|
WR
|
80 LIAM FORTNER (6-1, 205)
|
87 Casey Reynolds (6-2, 195)
|
TE
|
88 JOSH LINGENFELTER (6-3, 250)
|
85 David Crossan (6-3, 250)
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DL
|
99 CHRIS FREY (6-5, 265)
|
92 Jack Latore (6-5, 280)
|
NT
|
95 KYLE LEWIS (6-3, 280)
|
96 Darius Richardson (6-2, 300)
|
DL
|
52 AUSTIN HILL (6-1, 255)
|
44 Nathaniel Smith (6-3, 265)
|
OLB
|
91 TREY SOFIA (6-6, 240)
|
49 Jackson Powell (6-0, 237)
|
OLB
|
7 JIMMY CIARLO (6-2, 220)
|
23 Chance Keith (5-11, 200)
|
ILB
|
31 LEO LOWIN (6-1, 210)
|
54 Camden O'Gara (6-0, 225)
|
ILB
|
45 SPENCER JONES (6-1, 225)
|
53 Kalib Fortner (6-1, 220)
|
CB
|
4 JABARI MOORE (5-11, 191)
|
16 Damon Washington (5-11, 195)
|
CB
|
10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185)
|
2 Bo Nicolas-Paul (5-11, 180)
|
SS
|
26 QUINDRELIN HAMMONDS (6-0, 188)
|
9 Aaron Bibbins (6-1, 194)
|
FS
|
6 MAX DIDOMENICO (6-0, 215)
|
20 Casey Larkin (6-0, 195)
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
P
|
82 COOPER ALLAN (6-2, 214) OR
|
19 BILLY BOEHLKE (6-0, 196)
|
K
|
94 COLE TALLEY (6-0, 205) OR
|
15 QUINN MARETZKI (5-10, 195)
|
LS
|
67 COLE McCUTCHEON (5-11, 205)
|
Austin Hill (6-1, 255)
|
KR
|
22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)
|
Cameron Jones/Bo Nicolas-Paul
|
PR
|
10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185)
|
Jabari Moore (5-11, 191)
