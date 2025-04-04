GBK’s Post Practice (4/3) Video Interview with Center Brady Small

Following Thursday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat with three members of the Army Black Knights’ offensive unit.

You had Slotbacks Noah Short and Samari Howard along with Center, Brady Small. We started off with Howard, and now it’s Small’s turn.

The product of the Garden State leads the group of returning linemen as a two year starter at his position. Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, New Jersey with a modest rating of 5.2 from Rivals. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023 when Bill Katsigiannis was sidelined by a pre-season injury. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps this past season. His PFF rating of 85.8 was the second highest for a Center in 2024.

He was a member of that notorious M.O.B. quintet that were winners of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football