In Case You Missed It - The Month of May Recruiting Activity

When it comes to the Army Black Knights recruiting, we are only at the mid-period of the month of May, yet there has been tons of recruiting activity.

It has ranged from in-home and in-school visits by the coaching staff, recruits making their way to West Point for visits, offers being extended and yes, there have been a few commitments in the process.

But let us try to be even more detailed when it comes to process itself.

For a particular position, the position coach evaluates approximately 100 prospects for that position. That coach doesn’t get to know them unless they come to campus in the winter and spring. If they haven’t been to campus, that coach doesn’t know them until after the summer to determine who they really have a shot at and who we don’t.

Some coaches in their respective areas will offer guys who really has no interest in the Black Knights, but that specific coach has evaluated them because they play that coaches position. Needless to say, each coach has their own process. But some coaches try not to offer kids unless they know they have legitimate interest.

So hats off to the Head Coach Jeff Monken and his coaching staff for putting in the work … daily.

Just in case you missed what has been unfolding on the recruiting from via the eyes of GoBlackKnights.com, here is the activity for the month of May.