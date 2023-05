As An Army Black Knight

Aaron Alexander, all 6-foot-6, 199 pounds of him played in 32 games at Army from 2002 to 2004. The talented receiver caught 137 passes for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wow, it seems like only yesterday that Alexander was part of a very balanced offensive attack with himself at receiver, and quality running backs in the likes of Carlton Jones and Tielor Robinson.