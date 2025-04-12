TE Hunter Ogden commits to Army following Spring Game

“I committed last night,” declared the very pumped up Hunter Ogden, who wasted little time in sharing this very exciting moment with GoBlackKnights.com.

“Coach (Seth) Hestness, Coach (Dane) Romero and Head Coach (Jeff) Monken were all very excited to hear about my commitment.”

“I told Coach Hestness after the game and he took me to the other coaches,” added the 6-foot-5, 220 pounder who is out of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

So what lead Ogden to extend his verbal pledge to the Black Knight of Army West Point with other offers on the table?

“I love the campus,” he stated. “I love what the football program is all about, and I’ve wanted to play at West Point since I was a kid.”