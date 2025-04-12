TE Hunter Ogden commits to Army following Spring Game

“I committed last night,” declared the very pumped up Hunter Ogden, who wasted little time in sharing this very exciting moment with GoBlackKnights.com.
“Coach (Seth) Hestness, Coach (Dane) Romero and Head Coach (Jeff) Monken were all very excited to hear about my commitment.”
“I told Coach Hestness after the game and he took me to the other coaches,” added the 6-foot-5, 220 pounder who is out of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
So what lead Ogden to extend his verbal pledge to the Black Knight of Army West Point with other offers on the table?
“I love the campus,” he stated. “I love what the football program is all about, and I’ve wanted to play at West Point since I was a kid.”
In His Own Words
Being on the historic grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point appears to be the exclamation point moment for the tight end relative to making his college decision.
“It was my first visit,” he offered. “I love the campus and the history around West Point.”
“I had multiple conversations with Coach Monken including my commitment conversation. My mom and dad (Brittany Ogdan & Chuck Ogdan) were with me.”
“Coach (Cody) Worley was very excited to hear my decision and took me to talk with Coach Monken and he was also very excited to hear the news,” said Ogden. “We talked briefly about West Point and then he called my parents over to congratulate us.”
Looking Ahead
“My GPA is currently a 4.29 and I have only spoke about direct admission with staff,” shared the tight end, who is coming off of a very productive 2024 football campaign.
“We were 11-3 and lost in the Regional Championship, I had 13 receptions averaging 10.4 yards per catch.”
